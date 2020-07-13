Four suspects from the North Augusta area were charged with breaking into an Aiken home and stealing a woman's purse last week and were reportedly choosing houses at random to rob in the area.
Deputies charged the following suspects with second degree burglary:
- Patrick J. Mack, 50, of North Augusta.
- Mary R. Riley, 41, of North Augusta.
- Mike. J. Ohara, 52, of North Augusta.
- Eddie A. Ohara, 47, of Belvedere.
On July 10, deputies responded to a residence on Heathwood Drive in Aiken for a burglary, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies Mack, 50, forced his way into the house without the victim's permission by forcing entry through a locked screen door, the report states.
Once inside, Mack allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and walked out the front door, the victim reported.
Deputies on scene reportedly saw Mack walking towards the listed vehicle with the purse in his hand.
After each suspect told deputies different reasons why they were at the residence, Mack reportedly admitted that he snatched the purse and that the group was choosing homes at random, the report reads.
All four suspects were taken to the Aiken County detention center where they were being held as of Monday afternoon.