The deer culling program in Woodside Plantation can resume after the property owners association submitted a revised wildlife management plan that was approved by the City of Aiken.
The city reviewed and approved the updated plan containing the proposed areas to complete the deer management exercise that was submitted by the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association, according to a statement released Tuesday from Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Bedenbaugh, Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, and the city’s wildlife manager looked at 18 proposed locations and approved 14 of them.
All 18 sites were deemed to be safe, but four sites were eliminated from consideration out of caution and respect for homeowners, according to the release.
The locations of the shooting areas and the proximity of shooting zones to the inhabited property were "paramount in our review," Bedenbaugh said.
Also, the city is satisfied with the efforts that will be made to clean up culling areas and will closely monitor that process.
City of Aiken officials met with the president of the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association on Friday to discuss several safety issues concerning the deer cull, such as the locations of shooting zones, proximity of shooting zones to inhabited properties and post-culling cleanup.
The current S.C. Department of Natural Resources permit obtained by the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association to conduct the cull allows harvesting deer until March 1.
Culling can be done in the Woodside area from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on "specific days" Sunday through Thursday. Woodside representatives have said culling will not continue past Feb. 27.
With the city's approval, the property owners association has the option to continue the deer culling under the guidelines of the City of Aiken’s ordinance, and their S.C. Department of Natural Resources-issued permit with oversight from the city’s wildlife manager.
Last week's meeting came about after Andrea Gregory, City Council member for District 5, visited Woodside residents Feb. 11 to address pools of blood left behind by deer killed by sharpshooters and subsequently requested a halt to the culling until an agreement between culling parties and the city could take place.
Officials participating in the Friday meeting included Bedenbaugh, Barranco, Gregory, City Council member for District 4 Ed Girardeau, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, City Wildlife Manager Paul Johns and Woodside Property Owners Association President Charlie Call.
The contractor conducting the deer cull participated in the meeting via telephone, Bedenbaugh said.
The culling has resulted in 60 deer being harvested, and the last deer culling took place at 4 a.m. Feb. 11, Bedenbaugh said.
The deer have been processed and the meat donated to charities, as the S.C. DNR permit requires.
