A parade honoring Aiken’s high school graduates is planned for Sunday, May 31, beginning at 2 p.m.
Seniors from Aiken High School, South Aiken High School, Mead Hall Episcopal School, South Aiken Baptist Christian School and the Home School Association are invited to participate, organizer Betty Ryberg said Saturday.
With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting normal graduation ceremonies, Ryberg began to discuss alternatives to the annual Project Graduation event with co-organizers Diana Floyd and Cathy Bland.
“After a couple cups of coffee I said, ‘Who doesn’t love a parade,’” Ryberg said.
Aiken County public schools are holding graduations June 4 and 5 on school football fields but are limiting attendance to two guests per student.
The parade, which has the blessing of the school district, will allow more people to honor the graduating seniors who will wear their caps and gowns, Ryberg said.
“This way friends, families and grandparents can line the road and hold up signs,” she said.
The parade route will be similar to the one followed by the Aiken Jaycees’ Christmas Parade. Schools will line up beginning on Union Street and then will march down Park Avenue. From there they will turn right on Laurens Street and right again on Richland Avenue.
Each school’s valedictorian and salutatorian will hold the school banner, and then rope that is marked in 6-foot increments will be used to make sure social distancing guidelines are met.
Organizers are also working to make sure that parade-goers are properly distanced.
Music will be provided by a radio station that attendees can tune in to from their car radio or other devices, and food trucks will also be on hand in the parkways of Park Avenue.
Prizes from local stores also will be given away to the seniors, including some big-ticket items. Project Graduation and the City of Aiken are sponsoring the parade.
“It’s great for Aiken and it’s good for citizens to see,” Ryberg said. “Even if I wasn’t involved, I’d go down and cheer them on.”