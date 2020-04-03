The Aiken City Council will ask S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency calling for a mandatory shelter in place for all South Carolina citizens, except those requiring or providing an essential service, at a special meeting today.
The special electronic meeting will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The proposed resolution notes Aiken's proximity to Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a shelter in place for that state beginning at 6 p.m. today.
According to the meeting agenda, the city will ordain that "... citizens of the City of Aiken are advised to stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, and/or public spaces in the City of Aiken, except for the purposes of working at or conducting business with businesses in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders ..."
The council also will discuss amending the Emergency Resolution passed March 16.
The previously passed resolution limited sponsored events and social interactions and was meant to expire March 31, and reiterates the need for social distancing, limits social gatherings and allows bars and restaurants to be open for take out and delivery services only.
Public Safety and other sworn personnel are authorized to enforce this ordinance.
The council members will not be in the physical Municipal Building, but in multiple locations.
The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Aiken YouTube channel.
As of April 2, the total number of cases in the State of South Carolina is at least 1,554 cases and 31 deaths, with 22 cases in Aiken County as reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.