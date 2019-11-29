A 9-year-old boy has died after a hunting accident that occurred on Thursday morning.
Williston School District 29 confirmed that Colton Williams, a "beloved" fourth grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, according to a Facebook post.
A gofundme page has been set up for his parents, Brian Williams and Caiti Furtick, to help pay for funeral expenses.
The gofundme page said Colton, who is from the Barnwell area, died after a hunting accident. The page said he was a "talented" child who "absolutely loved the outdoors."
All donations will be given to the family by Dec. 12, according to the page.
To donate, visit gofundme.com.