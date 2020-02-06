Severe thunderstorms pummeled Aiken County on Thursday, leaving behind flooded roadways, downed trees and hundreds of power outages in their wake.
Springfield Church Road was completely shut down by police near Smith after high winds damaged a structure from Stable View farm and left large pieces of it scattered in the road.
According to staff at Stable View, the structures damaged were temporary stalls, and no people or horses were injured in the incident.
Aiken Emergency Management couldn't confirm if a funnel cloud caused the damage.
The National Weather Service will be investigating Friday to determine what caused the damage.
The powerful winter storm raked the Southeast on Thursday with high winds, rain and floods that killed two people and injured several more across a dozen states. Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people from cars that got stuck in high water, but couldn't reach a person whose vehicle disappeared into a rain-swollen creek.
The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region. In Florida, high winds prompted the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near the town of Fort Mill, authorities said. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The York County Coroner's Office did not immediately release the driver's name.
In Harlan County, Kentucky, two mobile homes floated away as dozens of families were evacuated amid rising water, authorities said.
"It's a very bad situation that continues to worsen by the hour," said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley. He said about 20 people were sheltering in a church, after being taken from their homes.
The rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana into Virginia. School districts cancelled classes in state after state as the weather rolled through.
In preparation for the inclement weather, Aiken County Public Schools ended classes in the early afternoon.
One person was killed and another was injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported.
The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the homes with her husband, her child and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, emergency management director for Marengo County. The man was injured but the children were OK, he said.
The winds left roadsides in that area strewn with pieces of plywood and insulation, broken trees and twisted metal. The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.
In Pickens, Mississippi, the ceiling caved in and furniture flew around 64-year-old Emma Carter's mobile home, but she considers herself lucky after surviving another apparent tornado.
Carter, her two daughters and two grandsons were inside the home when the strongest winds hit Wednesday afternoon. Her grandson, DeMarkus Sly, 19, told everyone to lie flat and cover their heads as aluminum sheeting from nearby structures slammed into their home.
"We are blessed that nobody got hurt, that nobody got killed," Carter said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.