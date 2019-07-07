Welcome to the Aiken Standard’s 2019 special section highlighting 10 local Young Professionals 2 Follow.
This is the fourth class of young professionals the Aiken Standard has chosen who illustrate that Aiken County is home to a variety of talented young leaders.
Each nominee has proven their passion for their chosen profession – which they each show daily by contributing in different ways in our community.
We are excited to introduce our 2019 class of local professionals we think you should know more about.
Some are involved in marketing our region to potential residents and businesses, one caters to the community at Aiken’s reception and banquet facility Newberry Hall, and others seek to inspire the youth of tomorrow through education and mentoring efforts.
We asked for nominations from the public for young professionals who are doing great things in our community.
The Aiken Standard’s YP2F selection committee received 58 nominations this year – the most ever.
We think our 2019 Young Professionals 2 Follow are representative of the many young people in our community who are making a difference.
Some are “homegrown” Aiken County products while others come from many different backgrounds, yet they all give back and volunteer with a variety of local organizations. They are committed to making Aiken County a better place to work, play and live.
We hope you enjoy reading about these multi-talented individuals, and I look forward to the Aiken Standard continuing this effort showcasing local residents who are early- and mid-career professionals.
I want to thank staff writer Larry Wood and staff photographer Cindy Kubovic for their hard work to make this section happen, in addition to the Aiken Standard's in-house advertising and design teams.
But most of all, I want to thank our newest Young Professionals 2 Follow. Thank you for allowing us to share your stories with our community.
Our #YP2F are shaping the future of Aiken County, and we know they will continue to do so in their next endeavors.
Please start to think about whom you’d like to nominate for next year’s class of Young Professionals 2 Follow. We know there are many others deserving of this recognition, and we look forward to sharing their stories with you in our 2020 edition.
Holly Kemp
News Editor
Aiken Standard