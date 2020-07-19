Welcome to the Aiken Standard's 2020 special section highlighting 10 local Young Professionals 2 Follow.
We are celebrating our fifth anniversary this year of honoring a variety of young professionals, each contributing in different ways as leaders in our community.
When we began this initiative in 2016, the world was a different place. Now, in 2020, Aiken County residents are living and working during an uncertain time amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Employment has been impacted, and involvement in the local workforce can mean things are different now – for example, working remotely, wearing masks and social distancing – but we've seen the Aiken community come together for the safety of others.
And that's just what honoring these Young Professionals 2 Follow is all about – they help others, in their own ways, in their daily lives.
We are excited to introduce our 2020 class of local professionals we think you should know more about.
Some are involved in efforts at the Savannah River Site, one works closely with horses everyday, and others seek to inspire those around them through volunteer efforts.
We asked for nominations from the public for young professionals under the age of 40 who are doing great things in our community.
The Aiken Standard received 27 nominations this year, and we wish we could recognize them all! However, we think this year's class of 10 young professionals is representative of the many young people in our community who are making a difference.
They come from different backgrounds, yet they all give back and volunteer with a variety of organizations. They are committed to making Aiken County a better place to live.
We hope you enjoy reading about these multi-talented individuals – I know I did – and I look forward to the Aiken Standard continuing this effort highlighting local residents who are early- and mid-career professionals.
I want to thank former staff writer Larry Wood – who retired in June – and current staff writers Lindsey Hodges, Michel'le Jackson and Kristina Rackley for their hard work to make this section happen, in addition to the Aiken Standard's in-house advertising and design teams.
But most of all, I want to thank our newest Young Professionals 2 Follow. Thank you for allowing us to share your stories with our community.
Our #YP2F are shaping the future of Aiken County, and we know they will continue to do so in their next endeavors.
Please start to think about whom you’d like to nominate for next year’s class of Young Professionals 2 Follow. We know there are many others deserving of this recognition, and we look forward to sharing their stories with you in our 2021 edition.
Holly Kemp
News Editor
Aiken Standard