This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 19-26.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
742 Hayne Ave. S.W. – $420,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/20/2019
1144 Drayton Court – $365,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 11/20/2019
501 Edengale Way – $275,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Turnberry Woods
Sale date: 11/20/2019
1473 Willow Woods Drive – $261,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Willow Woods
Sale date: 11/20/2019
106 Glen Haven Circle – $250,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Glen Haven
Sale date: 11/20/2019
160 Cryptomeria Way – $196,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Fox Haven
Sale date: 11/20/2019
3041 Rockwell Court – $189,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Village East at Sage Creek
Sale date: 11/19/2019