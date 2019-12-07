This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 19-26.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

742 Hayne Ave. S.W. – $420,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/20/2019

1144 Drayton Court – $365,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 11/20/2019

501 Edengale Way – $275,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Turnberry Woods

Sale date: 11/20/2019

1473 Willow Woods Drive – $261,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Willow Woods

Sale date: 11/20/2019

106 Glen Haven Circle – $250,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Glen Haven

Sale date: 11/20/2019

160 Cryptomeria Way – $196,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Fox Haven

Sale date: 11/20/2019

3041 Rockwell Court – $189,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Village East at Sage Creek

Sale date: 11/19/2019