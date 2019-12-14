This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

548 Pintail Drive – $570,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Braeloch

Sale date: 11/26/2019

263 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $360,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines

Sale date: 12/02/2019

1070 Moultrie Drive – $345,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 12/02/2019

2206 Honors Circle – $245,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge

Sale date: 11/27/2019

260 Marigold Drive – $189,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Deodar Plantation

Sale date: 11/27/2019

1009 Hammond Road S.W. – $171,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Aiken Estates

Sale date: 12/2/2019

346 East Boundary Ave. S.E. – $167,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 12/2/2019