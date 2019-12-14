This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
548 Pintail Drive – $570,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Braeloch
Sale date: 11/26/2019
263 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $360,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines
Sale date: 12/02/2019
1070 Moultrie Drive – $345,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 12/02/2019
2206 Honors Circle – $245,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge
Sale date: 11/27/2019
260 Marigold Drive – $189,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Deodar Plantation
Sale date: 11/27/2019
1009 Hammond Road S.W. – $171,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Aiken Estates
Sale date: 12/2/2019
346 East Boundary Ave. S.E. – $167,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 12/2/2019