This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 5-8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

116 Driftwood Circle – $239,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Gatewood

Sale date: 5/5/2020

634 Grandiflora Circle – $214,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Deodar Plantation

Sale date: 5/5/2020

1179 Sapphire Drive – $210,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Sage Creek – Summit at Flat Rock

Sale date: 5/6/2020

3052 Bastian Court – $179,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek

Sale date: 5/6/2020

1856 Hidden Hills Drive – $168,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hidden Hills

Sale date: 5/5/2020

224 Lee St. – $150,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Belclear Heights

Sale date: 5/8/2020

59 Converse Drive – $135,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: College Acres

Sale date: 5/7/2020