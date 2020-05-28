This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 5-8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
116 Driftwood Circle – $239,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Gatewood
Sale date: 5/5/2020
634 Grandiflora Circle – $214,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Deodar Plantation
Sale date: 5/5/2020
1179 Sapphire Drive – $210,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Sage Creek – Summit at Flat Rock
Sale date: 5/6/2020
3052 Bastian Court – $179,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek
Sale date: 5/6/2020
1856 Hidden Hills Drive – $168,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hidden Hills
Sale date: 5/5/2020
224 Lee St. – $150,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Belclear Heights
Sale date: 5/8/2020
59 Converse Drive – $135,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: College Acres
Sale date: 5/7/2020