This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 29 through June 4.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

450 E. Boundary Ave. S.E. – $950,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Crossways

Sale date: 6/2/2020

132 Fiord Drive – $758,000

North Augusta 2984164

Neighborhood: Rapids Creek

Sale date: 6/1/2020

649 Savannah Barony Drive – $565,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 6/4/2020

107 Mallard Court – $465,000

Trenton 29847

Neighborhood: Aikn5

Sale date: 5/30/2020

172 Long Shadow Drive – $450,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 5/29/2020

161 Winged Elm Circle – $399,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/29/2020

393 Devonshire Drive – $372,400

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 6/2/2020