This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 29 through June 4.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
450 E. Boundary Ave. S.E. – $950,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Crossways
Sale date: 6/2/2020
132 Fiord Drive – $758,000
North Augusta 2984164
Neighborhood: Rapids Creek
Sale date: 6/1/2020
649 Savannah Barony Drive – $565,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 6/4/2020
107 Mallard Court – $465,000
Trenton 29847
Neighborhood: Aikn5
Sale date: 5/30/2020
172 Long Shadow Drive – $450,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 5/29/2020
161 Winged Elm Circle – $399,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/29/2020
393 Devonshire Drive – $372,400
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 6/2/2020