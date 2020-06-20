This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 22-28.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
170 Summerpark Place – $439,440
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Longmeadow
Sale date: 5/22/2020
1002 Eastwood Court – $430,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Eastwood Glen
Sale date: 5/22/2020
510 Sikes Ave. – $400,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Ponce de Leon
Sale date: 5/26/2020
205 Bellingham Drive – $369,806
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 5/22/2020
10 Stephens Estate – $360,500
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Gran 6
Sale date: 5/22/2020
104 Seton Circle – $333,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids
Sale date: 5/27/2020
822 Starbuck Drive – $320,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2
Sale date: 5/26/2020