This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 22-28.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

170 Summerpark Place – $439,440

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Longmeadow

Sale date: 5/22/2020

1002 Eastwood Court – $430,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Eastwood Glen

Sale date: 5/22/2020

510 Sikes Ave. – $400,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Ponce de Leon

Sale date: 5/26/2020

205 Bellingham Drive – $369,806

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 5/22/2020

10 Stephens Estate – $360,500

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Gran 6

Sale date: 5/22/2020

104 Seton Circle – $333,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids

Sale date: 5/27/2020

822 Starbuck Drive – $320,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms 2

Sale date: 5/26/2020