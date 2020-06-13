This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 15-21.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

197 Blue Heron Lane – $540,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 5/15/2020

712 Park Ave. S.E. – $412,500

Aiken 29801712.

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 5/20/2020

304 Willow Lake Court – $375,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/21/2020

352 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $372,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 5/15/2020

401 Forest Ridge Drive S.W. – $352,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Ridge

Sale date: 5/15/2020

901 White Pond Road – $345,000

Williston 29853

Neighborhood: WIN 7

Sale date: 5/21/2020

240 Preston Court – $333,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place West

Sale date: 5/15/2020

 