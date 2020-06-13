This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 15-21.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
197 Blue Heron Lane – $540,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 5/15/2020
712 Park Ave. S.E. – $412,500
Aiken 29801712.
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 5/20/2020
304 Willow Lake Court – $375,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/21/2020
352 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $372,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 5/15/2020
401 Forest Ridge Drive S.W. – $352,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Ridge
Sale date: 5/15/2020
901 White Pond Road – $345,000
Williston 29853
Neighborhood: WIN 7
Sale date: 5/21/2020
240 Preston Court – $333,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place West
Sale date: 5/15/2020