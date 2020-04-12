This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 20-26.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

260 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $440,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines

Sale date: 3/20/2020

537 River North Drive – $408,150

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale date: 3/24/2020

3820 Shiloh Church Road – $393,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Tayler Ridge

Sale date: 3/24/2020

1076 Drayton Court – $389,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 3/26/2020

661 Coleman Bridge Road – $310,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Equines

Sale date: 3/23/2020

156 Landing Drive – $300,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: The Landing at River Club

Sale date: 3/20/2020

355 Ashley Court– $283,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek

Sale date: 3/26/2020