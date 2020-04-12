This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 20-26.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
260 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $440,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines
Sale date: 3/20/2020
537 River North Drive – $408,150
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale date: 3/24/2020
3820 Shiloh Church Road – $393,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Tayler Ridge
Sale date: 3/24/2020
1076 Drayton Court – $389,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 3/26/2020
661 Coleman Bridge Road – $310,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Equines
Sale date: 3/23/2020
156 Landing Drive – $300,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: The Landing at River Club
Sale date: 3/20/2020
355 Ashley Court– $283,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: The Summit at Horse Creek
Sale date: 3/26/2020