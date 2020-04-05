This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 13-19.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
732 Lake Santee Drive – $305,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake Village
Sale date: 3/18/2020
177 Buckhar Lane – $300,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 3/16/2020
20 Oakland Hills St. – $287,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 3/13/2020
110 Poppy Court – $258,635
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 3/16/2020
335 Mimosa Circle – $255,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hite Subdivision
Sale date: 3/16/2020
3113 White Gate Loop – $245,000
Aiken 2980131
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 3/13/2020
2007 Warren Court – $242,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Country Club Area
Sale date: 3/16/2020