This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 13-19.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

732 Lake Santee Drive – $305,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake Village

Sale date: 3/18/2020

177 Buckhar Lane – $300,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 3/16/2020

20 Oakland Hills St. – $287,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 3/13/2020

110 Poppy Court – $258,635

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 3/16/2020

335 Mimosa Circle – $255,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hite Subdivision

Sale date: 3/16/2020

3113 White Gate Loop – $245,000

Aiken 2980131

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 3/13/2020

2007 Warren Court – $242,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Country Club Area

Sale date: 3/16/2020