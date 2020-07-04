This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 5-11.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

252 Willow Lake Drive – $630,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 6/9/2020

1049 Edisto Lake Road – $380,000

Wagener 29641

Neighborhood: Edisto Lake

Sale date: 6/5/2020

237 Newberry St. S.W. – $379,600

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 6/5/2020

622 Stanton Drive – $337,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammond Hills

Sale date: 6/10/2020

1614 Alpine Drive – $325,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Briarcliff

Sale date: 6/10/2020

171 Saddlebrook Trail – $324,000

Graniteville 2982

Neighborhood: Horse Creek

Sale date: 6/5/2020

127 Branchwater Lane – $292,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 6/8/2020