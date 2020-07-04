This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 5-11.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
252 Willow Lake Drive – $630,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 6/9/2020
1049 Edisto Lake Road – $380,000
Wagener 29641
Neighborhood: Edisto Lake
Sale date: 6/5/2020
237 Newberry St. S.W. – $379,600
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 6/5/2020
622 Stanton Drive – $337,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammond Hills
Sale date: 6/10/2020
1614 Alpine Drive – $325,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Briarcliff
Sale date: 6/10/2020
171 Saddlebrook Trail – $324,000
Graniteville 2982
Neighborhood: Horse Creek
Sale date: 6/5/2020
127 Branchwater Lane – $292,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 6/8/2020