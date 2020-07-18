This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 19-25.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
148 White Cedar Way S.W. – $391,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve
Sale date: 6/24/2020
217 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $390,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Hemlock/Dewberry
Sale date: 6/22/2020
202 Blue Heron Lane – $345,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 6/24/2020
224 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $330,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines
Sale date: 6/23/2020
105 Corona Run – $325,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 6/25/2020
143 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $315,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs
Sale date: 6/25/2020
9 Doral Drive S.W. – $285,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 6/25/2020