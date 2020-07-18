This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 19-25.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

148 White Cedar Way S.W. – $391,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve

Sale date: 6/24/2020

217 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $390,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Hemlock/Dewberry

Sale date: 6/22/2020

202 Blue Heron Lane – $345,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 6/24/2020

224 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $330,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Pines

Sale date: 6/23/2020

105 Corona Run – $325,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 6/25/2020

143 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $315,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs

Sale date: 6/25/2020

9 Doral Drive S.W. – $285,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 6/25/2020