This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 12-18.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
145 Savannah Pointe – $671,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Campbelltown Landing
Sale date: 6/17/2020
5062 Wateree Place – $495,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 6/18/2020
11 Oakland Hills Street – $375,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont Bluffs
Sale date: 6/18/2020
1842 Wire Road – $334,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Aiken 6
Sale date: 6/15/2020
119 Bird In Hand Place – $313,750
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 6/12/2020
156 Hillhead Court – $275,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 6/18/2020
196 Mill Run – $270,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Andrews Branch
Sale date: 6/18/2020