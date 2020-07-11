This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 12-18.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

145 Savannah Pointe – $671,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Campbelltown Landing

Sale date: 6/17/2020

5062 Wateree Place – $495,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 6/18/2020

11 Oakland Hills Street – $375,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont Bluffs

Sale date: 6/18/2020

1842 Wire Road – $334,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Aiken 6

Sale date: 6/15/2020

119 Bird In Hand Place – $313,750

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 6/12/2020

156 Hillhead Court – $275,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 6/18/2020

196 Mill Run – $270,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Andrews Branch

Sale date: 6/18/2020