This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 31 to Aug. 6.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
7180 Rembert Place – $582,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 8/3/2020
458 West Road – $525,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: MC 10
Sale date: 7/31/2020
433 Orangeburg St. – $498,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 8/3/2020
1850 Hatchaway Bridge Road – $399,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Equine 7
Sale date: 7/31/2020
218 Birch Tree Circle – $392,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 8/6/2020
108 Pinyon Pine Loop – $375,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 8/3/2020
10 Oakland Hills St. – $362,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 7/31/2020