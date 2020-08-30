This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 31 to Aug. 6.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

7180 Rembert Place – $582,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 8/3/2020

458 West Road – $525,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: MC 10

Sale date: 7/31/2020

433 Orangeburg St. – $498,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 8/3/2020

1850 Hatchaway Bridge Road – $399,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Equine 7

Sale date: 7/31/2020

218 Birch Tree Circle – $392,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 8/6/2020

108 Pinyon Pine Loop – $375,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 8/3/2020

10 Oakland Hills St. – $362,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 7/31/2020