This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 3-9.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
477 Sumter St. S.E. – $503,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 7/8/2020
317 Willow Lake Court – $428,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 7/7/2020
118 River Club Lane – $415,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River Club
Sale date: 7/7/2020
263 Hurlingham Drive – $380,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 7/9/2020
1141 Bellreive Drive S.W. – $315,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 7/7/2020
130 Langfuhr Way – $288,800
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands
Sale date: 7/7/2020
320 Wexford Mill Drive – $285,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Wexford Mill Inc
Sale date: 7/9/2020