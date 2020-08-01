This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 3-9.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

477 Sumter St. S.E. – $503,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 7/8/2020

317 Willow Lake Court – $428,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 7/7/2020

118 River Club Lane – $415,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River Club

Sale date: 7/7/2020

263 Hurlingham Drive – $380,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 7/9/2020

1141 Bellreive Drive S.W. – $315,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 7/7/2020

130 Langfuhr Way – $288,800

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands

Sale date: 7/7/2020

320 Wexford Mill Drive – $285,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Wexford Mill Inc

Sale date: 7/9/2020