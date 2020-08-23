This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 24-30.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
306 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $775,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 7/24/2020
1261 Dibble Road – $730,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Highland Park
Sale date: 7/29/2020
1266 Old Graniteville Highway – $575,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Aiken 10
Sale date: 7/28/2020
308 Willow Lake Court – $425,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 7/24/2020
1009 Blackheath Court – $369,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 7/30/2020
354 Hoover Road – $350,000
Salley 29137
Neighborhood: WSP10
Sale date: 7/28/2020
144 Highland Forest Drive – $302,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 7/30/2020