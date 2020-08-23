This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 24-30.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

306 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $775,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 7/24/2020

1261 Dibble Road – $730,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Highland Park

Sale date: 7/29/2020

1266 Old Graniteville Highway – $575,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Aiken 10

Sale date: 7/28/2020

308 Willow Lake Court – $425,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 7/24/2020

1009 Blackheath Court – $369,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 7/30/2020

354 Hoover Road – $350,000

Salley 29137

Neighborhood: WSP10

Sale date: 7/28/2020

144 Highland Forest Drive – $302,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 7/30/2020