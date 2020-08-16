This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 17-23.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
235 Springhouse Drive – $473,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Vale
Sale date: 7/20/2020
495 Ponce De Leon Ave. – $411,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Ponce De Leon
Sale date: 7/22/2020
1216 Lake Greenwood Drive – $305,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Redbird & Dove Lake
Sale date: 7/22/2020
401 Bridle Path Road – $285,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place West
Sale date: 7/17/2020
1057 Prides Xing – $278,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 7/21/2020
168 Broxten Drive – $245,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: The Village at Bergen Place
Sale date: 7/21/2020
3017 White Gate Loop – $235,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 7/20/2020