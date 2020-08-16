This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 17-23.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

235 Springhouse Drive – $473,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Vale

Sale date: 7/20/2020

495 Ponce De Leon Ave. – $411,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Ponce De Leon

Sale date: 7/22/2020

1216 Lake Greenwood Drive – $305,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Redbird & Dove Lake

Sale date: 7/22/2020

401 Bridle Path Road – $285,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place West

Sale date: 7/17/2020

1057 Prides Xing – $278,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 7/21/2020

168 Broxten Drive – $245,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: The Village at Bergen Place

Sale date: 7/21/2020

3017 White Gate Loop – $235,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 7/20/2020