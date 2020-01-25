This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 1-8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
368 Burkelo Road – $448,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Wagener
Sale date: 1/2/2020
132 River Birch Drive – $394,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Oakmans Bluff
Sale date: 1/8/2020
835 Brandy Road S.E. – $369,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cato Houth
Sale date: 1/3/2020
3047 Tarleton Court – $350,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 1/2/2020
356 Live Oak Road – $331,300
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak
Sale date: 1/3/2020
6078 Rye Field Road – $258,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 1/3/2020
2056 Huron Drive – $235,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 1/8/2020