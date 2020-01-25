This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 1-8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

368 Burkelo Road – $448,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Wagener

Sale date: 1/2/2020

132 River Birch Drive – $394,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Oakmans Bluff

Sale date: 1/8/2020

835 Brandy Road S.E. – $369,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cato Houth

Sale date: 1/3/2020

3047 Tarleton Court – $350,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 1/2/2020

356 Live Oak Road – $331,300

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak

Sale date: 1/3/2020

6078 Rye Field Road – $258,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 1/3/2020

2056 Huron Drive – $235,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 1/8/2020

 