This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 23-30.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1114 South Boundary Ave. S.E. – $1,200,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2

Sale date: 1/27/2020

257 Magnolia Lake Road – $795,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Magnolia Lake Road LLC

Sale date: 1/29/2020

339 Implement Road – $600,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms

Sale date: 1/23/2020

125 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $462,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs

Sale date: 1/27/2020

201 Oakhurst Drive – $448,000

North Augusta 29860201

Neighborhood: Windtree

Sale date: 1/24/2020

116 Wax Myrtle Court – $410,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 1/27/2020

164 Chardonnay Lane – $388,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Vale

Sale date: 1/27/2020