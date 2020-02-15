This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 23-30.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1114 South Boundary Ave. S.E. – $1,200,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2
Sale date: 1/27/2020
257 Magnolia Lake Road – $795,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Magnolia Lake Road LLC
Sale date: 1/29/2020
339 Implement Road – $600,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms
Sale date: 1/23/2020
125 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $462,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs
Sale date: 1/27/2020
201 Oakhurst Drive – $448,000
North Augusta 29860201
Neighborhood: Windtree
Sale date: 1/24/2020
116 Wax Myrtle Court – $410,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 1/27/2020
164 Chardonnay Lane – $388,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Vale
Sale date: 1/27/2020