This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 9-15.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

167 Foxhound Run Road S.W. – $1,025,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook at the Reserve

Sale date: 1/10/2020

1000 Whiskey Road – $595,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cato Houth

Sale date: 1/9/2020

551 Bentley Court – $420,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills

Sale date: 1/15/2020

784 Wrights Mill Road – $412,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: MC7

Sale date: 1/9/2020

167 Winged Elm Circle – $368,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 1/9/2020

421 York St. S.E. – $335,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area

Sale date: 1/10/2020

1095 Tralee Drive – $333,500

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 1/9/2020