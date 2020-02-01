This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 9-15.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
167 Foxhound Run Road S.W. – $1,025,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook at the Reserve
Sale date: 1/10/2020
1000 Whiskey Road – $595,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cato Houth
Sale date: 1/9/2020
551 Bentley Court – $420,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills
Sale date: 1/15/2020
784 Wrights Mill Road – $412,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: MC7
Sale date: 1/9/2020
167 Winged Elm Circle – $368,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 1/9/2020
421 York St. S.E. – $335,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area
Sale date: 1/10/2020
1095 Tralee Drive – $333,500
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 1/9/2020