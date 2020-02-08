This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 16-22.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

179 Fox Pond Road – $1,260,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: MC12

Sale date: 1/16/2020

7006 Hidden Field Court – $640,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe

Sale date: 1/21/2020

622 Kool Springs Road – $575,000

Aiken 29129

Neighborhood: RSP11

Sale date: 1/22/2020

4130 Lowe Place – $416,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: NE8

Sale date: 1/16/2020

203 Third Ave. – $400,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 1/21/2020

175 Hodges Bay Drive – $319,990

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 1/16/2020

1137 Bellreive Drive S.W. – $284,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake North

Sale date: 1/22/2020