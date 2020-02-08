This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 16-22.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
179 Fox Pond Road – $1,260,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: MC12
Sale date: 1/16/2020
7006 Hidden Field Court – $640,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Farmstead Oak Pointe
Sale date: 1/21/2020
622 Kool Springs Road – $575,000
Aiken 29129
Neighborhood: RSP11
Sale date: 1/22/2020
4130 Lowe Place – $416,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: NE8
Sale date: 1/16/2020
203 Third Ave. – $400,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 1/21/2020
175 Hodges Bay Drive – $319,990
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 1/16/2020
1137 Bellreive Drive S.W. – $284,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake North
Sale date: 1/22/2020