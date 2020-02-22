This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 31 - Feb. 6.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

2134 Silver Bluff Road – $389,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Good Hope Farms

Sale date: 1/31/2020

804 Houndslake Drive S.W. – $295,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 1/31/2020

1051 Prides Crossing – $285,889

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 2/6/2020

136 Poppy Court – $280,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 2/3/2020

121 Troon Way – $254,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake Villas

Sale date: 2/4/2020

106 Elwood Drive – $244,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 2/6/2020

8094 Red Rock Way – $239,900

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: The Hearth at Sage Creek

Sale date: 1/31/2020