This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 31 - Feb. 6.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
2134 Silver Bluff Road – $389,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Good Hope Farms
Sale date: 1/31/2020
804 Houndslake Drive S.W. – $295,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 1/31/2020
1051 Prides Crossing – $285,889
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 2/6/2020
136 Poppy Court – $280,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 2/3/2020
121 Troon Way – $254,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake Villas
Sale date: 2/4/2020
106 Elwood Drive – $244,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 2/6/2020
8094 Red Rock Way – $239,900
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: The Hearth at Sage Creek
Sale date: 1/31/2020