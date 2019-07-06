This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 21 - June 27.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 

238 Jockey Trail - $405,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 6/24/2019 

853 Edisto Lake Road - $300,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Edisto Lake

Sale date: 6/21/2019 

614 Lakeside Drive SW - $249,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 6/21/2019 

6025 Kiawah Trail - $240,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows

Sale date: 6/21/2019 

108 Cheltenham Drive - $177,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Exeter

Sale date: 6/24/2019 

1007 Byrnes Road SW - $150,685

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Aiken Estates

Sale date: 6/21/2019 

106 Fox Haven Drive - $136,700

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Fox Haven

Sale date: 6/21/2019 