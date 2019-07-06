This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 21 - June 27.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
238 Jockey Trail - $405,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 6/24/2019
853 Edisto Lake Road - $300,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Edisto Lake
Sale date: 6/21/2019
614 Lakeside Drive SW - $249,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 6/21/2019
6025 Kiawah Trail - $240,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows
Sale date: 6/21/2019
108 Cheltenham Drive - $177,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Exeter
Sale date: 6/24/2019
1007 Byrnes Road SW - $150,685
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Aiken Estates
Sale date: 6/21/2019
106 Fox Haven Drive - $136,700
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Fox Haven
Sale date: 6/21/2019