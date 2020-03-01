This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 7-13.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
140 Hurlingham Drive – $393,371
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 2/10/2020
505 Bentley Court – $340,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills
Sale date: 2/10/2020
254 Maxwell Road – $336,900
Aiken 29803254.Maxwell
Neighborhood: Steeplechase
Sale date: 2/7/2020
727 Park Ave. S.E. – $320,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 2/10/2020
96 Cherry Hills Drive S.W. – $285,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 2/12/2020
1131 Sapphire Drive – $254,960
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Sage Creek – The Summit at Flat Rock
Sale date: 2/7/2020
240 Almond Drive – $235,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Sage Creek – The Bluff at Flat Rock
Sale date: 2/10/2020