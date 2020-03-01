This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 7-13.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

140 Hurlingham Drive – $393,371

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 2/10/2020

505 Bentley Court – $340,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills

Sale date: 2/10/2020

254 Maxwell Road – $336,900

Aiken 29803254.Maxwell

Neighborhood: Steeplechase

Sale date: 2/7/2020

727 Park Ave. S.E. – $320,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 2/10/2020

96 Cherry Hills Drive S.W. – $285,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 2/12/2020

1131 Sapphire Drive – $254,960

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Sage Creek – The Summit at Flat Rock

Sale date: 2/7/2020

240 Almond Drive – $235,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Sage Creek – The Bluff at Flat Rock

Sale date: 2/10/2020

 