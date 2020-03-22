This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 28 through March 5.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
230 Knox Ave. S.E. – $995,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 2/28/2020
115 River Wind Drive – $499,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 3/4/2020
913 Jersey Ave. – $393,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: East of Georgia Avenue
Sale date: 2/28/2020
16 Lilypond Court – $375,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek on Golden Pond
Sale date: 3/4/2020
401 Forest Ridge Drive S.W. – $345,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Ridge
Sale date: 3/3/2020
144 Sporthorse Lane – $332,590
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 2/28/2020
226 Bellewood Drive – $330,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 3/3/2020