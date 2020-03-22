This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 28 through March 5.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

230 Knox Ave. S.E. – $995,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 2/28/2020

115 River Wind Drive – $499,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 3/4/2020

913 Jersey Ave. – $393,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: East of Georgia Avenue

Sale date: 2/28/2020

16 Lilypond Court – $375,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek on Golden Pond

Sale date: 3/4/2020

401 Forest Ridge Drive S.W. – $345,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Ridge

Sale date: 3/3/2020

144 Sporthorse Lane – $332,590

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 2/28/2020

226 Bellewood Drive – $330,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 3/3/2020