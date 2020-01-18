This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 21-31.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
658 Savannah Barony Drive – $485,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 12/27/2019
5183 Glastonbury Court – $325,800
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 12/27/2019
200 Sessions Drive – $305,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Stratford Hall
Sale date: 12/27/2019
2009 Edenberry Row – $297,900
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 12/23/2019
957 Dietrich Lane – $280,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands
Sale date: 12/31/2019
161 Gerhard Ridge St. – $258,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands
Sale date: 12/23/2019
25 Summerset Court – $235,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Retreat at Crystal Lake
Sale date: 12/27/2019