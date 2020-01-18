This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 21-31.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

658 Savannah Barony Drive – $485,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 12/27/2019

5183 Glastonbury Court – $325,800

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 12/27/2019

200 Sessions Drive – $305,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Stratford Hall

Sale date: 12/27/2019

2009 Edenberry Row – $297,900

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 12/23/2019

957 Dietrich Lane – $280,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands

Sale date: 12/31/2019

161 Gerhard Ridge St. – $258,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands

Sale date: 12/23/2019

25 Summerset Court – $235,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Retreat at Crystal Lake

Sale date: 12/27/2019