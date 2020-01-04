This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 17-24.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

3003 Graylyn Lakes Drive – $345,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes

Sale date: 12/17/2019

152 Crane Court S.W. – $205,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Crane Court

Sale date: 12/17/2019

632 Colston Ave. – $169,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run

Sale date: 12/18/2019

325 Woodland Drive – $167,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Augusta View Estates

Sale date: 12/18/2019

614 Clarendon Place N.W. – $165,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Kalmia Landing

Sale date: 12/17/2019

562 Shadow Lane Road – $116,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Wagener

Sale date: 12/17/2019

104 Sharyn Lane – $76,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Bonnieview Estates

Sale date: 12/17/2019