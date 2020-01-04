This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 17-24.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
3003 Graylyn Lakes Drive – $345,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes
Sale date: 12/17/2019
152 Crane Court S.W. – $205,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Crane Court
Sale date: 12/17/2019
632 Colston Ave. – $169,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run
Sale date: 12/18/2019
325 Woodland Drive – $167,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Augusta View Estates
Sale date: 12/18/2019
614 Clarendon Place N.W. – $165,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Kalmia Landing
Sale date: 12/17/2019
562 Shadow Lane Road – $116,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Wagener
Sale date: 12/17/2019
104 Sharyn Lane – $76,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Bonnieview Estates
Sale date: 12/17/2019