This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 3-12.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
138 Longwood Green Court – $473,200
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green
Sale date: 12/5/2019
240 Sumter St. S.E. – $445,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 12/05/2019
107 Notchaway Drive – $435,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wind Tree
Sale date: 12/5/2019
18 Farrington Way – $315,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Pinewood Plantation
Sale date: 12/5/2019
30 Storm Song Court – $289,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont Bluffs
Sale date: 12/6/2019
1393 Woodbine Road – $279,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake North
Sale date: 12/9/2019
218 Longstreet Xing – $275,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place
Sale date: 12/9/2019