This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 3-12.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

138 Longwood Green Court – $473,200

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green

Sale date: 12/5/2019

240 Sumter St. S.E. – $445,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 12/05/2019

107 Notchaway Drive – $435,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wind Tree

Sale date: 12/5/2019

18 Farrington Way – $315,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Pinewood Plantation

Sale date: 12/5/2019

30 Storm Song Court – $289,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont Bluffs

Sale date: 12/6/2019

1393 Woodbine Road – $279,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake North

Sale date: 12/9/2019

218 Longstreet Xing – $275,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place

Sale date: 12/9/2019