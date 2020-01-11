This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 19-20.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
845 Lauren Circle – $365,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo
Sale date: 12/19/2019
575 Buttonwood Drive – $270,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Sage Creek
Sale date: 12/20/2019
197 Willow Oak Loop – $248,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Eagles Nest
Sale date: 12/20/2019
5097 Fairmont Drive – $192,500
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek
Sale date: 12/19/2019
520 Old Walnut Branch – $183,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Walnut Grove
Sale date: 12/19/2019
1627 Alpine Drive – $145,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Briarcliff
Sale date: 12/20/2019
22 Erskine Lane – $129,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: College Acres
Sale date: 12/20/2019