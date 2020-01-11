Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

