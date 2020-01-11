This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 19-20.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

845 Lauren Circle – $365,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo

Sale date: 12/19/2019

575 Buttonwood Drive – $270,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Sage Creek

Sale date: 12/20/2019

197 Willow Oak Loop – $248,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Eagles Nest

Sale date: 12/20/2019

5097 Fairmont Drive – $192,500

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Gregg's Mill at Horse Creek

Sale date: 12/19/2019

520 Old Walnut Branch – $183,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Walnut Grove

Sale date: 12/19/2019

1627 Alpine Drive – $145,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Briarcliff

Sale date: 12/20/2019

22 Erskine Lane – $129,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: College Acres

Sale date: 12/20/2019