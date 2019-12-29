This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 10-17.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
135 Whitecap Place – $331,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 12/10/2019
115 Bird In Hand Place – $324,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 12/12/2019
418 Whiskey Road – $320,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 12/17/2019
3580 Dwyer Lane – $229,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 12/10/2019
2176 Honors Circle – $205,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge
Sale date: 12/10/2019
111 Kalmia Circle – $200,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Colonial Woods
Sale date: 12/9/2019
3302 Greymoor Circle – $192,900
Graniteville 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run
Sale date: 12/16/2019