This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 10-17.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

135 Whitecap Place – $331,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 12/10/2019

115 Bird In Hand Place – $324,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 12/12/2019

418 Whiskey Road – $320,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 12/17/2019

3580 Dwyer Lane – $229,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 12/10/2019

2176 Honors Circle – $205,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Hawks Ridge

Sale date: 12/10/2019

111 Kalmia Circle – $200,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Colonial Woods

Sale date: 12/9/2019

3302 Greymoor Circle – $192,900

Graniteville 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run

Sale date: 12/16/2019