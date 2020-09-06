This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 7-13.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

553 McIntosh Loop – $625,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo

Sale date: 8/7/2020

115 Trippi Lane – $490,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs

Sale date: 8/10/2020

83 Beck Road – $465,000

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: WIN10

Sale date: 8/13/2020

444 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $435,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve

Sale date: 8/7/2020

12 Cozier Court – $425,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Foxchase

Sale date: 8/13/2020

440 Bellingham Drive – $420,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 8/7/2020

1072 Windsor Road – $400,600

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: WIN8

Sale date: 8/12/2020