This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 7-13.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
553 McIntosh Loop – $625,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: New Bridge Polo
Sale date: 8/7/2020
115 Trippi Lane – $490,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Belmont at the Bluffs
Sale date: 8/10/2020
83 Beck Road – $465,000
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: WIN10
Sale date: 8/13/2020
444 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $435,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside the Reserve
Sale date: 8/7/2020
12 Cozier Court – $425,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Foxchase
Sale date: 8/13/2020
440 Bellingham Drive – $420,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 8/7/2020
1072 Windsor Road – $400,600
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: WIN8
Sale date: 8/12/2020