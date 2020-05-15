This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 24-30.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
110 Longwood Green Court – $620,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green
Sale date: 4/29/2020
157 Longwood Green Court – $450,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green
Sale date: 4/27/2020
109 Laurel Ridge Circle – $382,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Peninsula
Sale date: 4/29/2020
23 White Oak Drive – $315,000
North Augusta 298602
Neighborhood: Windtree
Sale date: 4/25/2020
267 Saddlebrook Trail – $287,800
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Horse Creek
Sale date: 4/24/2020
6041 Vermilion Loop – $276,260
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Highland Hills
Sale date: 4/30/2020
164 Hamelin Road – $275,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Tayler Ridge
Sale date: 4/24/2020