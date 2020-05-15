This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 24-30.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

110 Longwood Green Court – $620,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green

Sale date: 4/29/2020

157 Longwood Green Court – $450,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Longwood Green

Sale date: 4/27/2020

109 Laurel Ridge Circle – $382,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Peninsula

Sale date: 4/29/2020

23 White Oak Drive – $315,000

North Augusta 298602

Neighborhood: Windtree

Sale date: 4/25/2020

267 Saddlebrook Trail – $287,800

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Horse Creek

Sale date: 4/24/2020

6041 Vermilion Loop – $276,260

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Highland Hills

Sale date: 4/30/2020

164 Hamelin Road – $275,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Tayler Ridge

Sale date: 4/24/2020