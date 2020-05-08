This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 17-23.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

515 Forest Bluffs Rd. S.W. – $695,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 4/17/2020

129 River Wind Drive – $525,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 4/20/2020

176 Seton Circle – $455,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids

Sale date: 4/17/2020

140 Cheltenham Drive – $279,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Exeter

Sale date: 4/17/2020

6527 Kiawah Trail – $265,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows

Sale date: 4/23/2020

1009 Neilson St. – $258,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Millbrook Subdivision

Sale date: 4/17/2020

223 Old Tory Trail – $232,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 4/21/2020