This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 17-23.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
515 Forest Bluffs Rd. S.W. – $695,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 4/17/2020
129 River Wind Drive – $525,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 4/20/2020
176 Seton Circle – $455,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids
Sale date: 4/17/2020
140 Cheltenham Drive – $279,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Exeter
Sale date: 4/17/2020
6527 Kiawah Trail – $265,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Meadows
Sale date: 4/23/2020
1009 Neilson St. – $258,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Millbrook Subdivision
Sale date: 4/17/2020
223 Old Tory Trail – $232,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 4/21/2020