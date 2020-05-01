This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 10-16.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
651 Oak Meadow Lane – $595,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Estate Section The Vale
Sale date: 4/15/2020
207 Quiet Oak Court – $487,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Ridge Oak Heights
Sale date: 4/16/2020
192 Boyd Pond Road – $480,000
Beech Island 298421
Neighborhood: Johnson Lake Estate
Sale date: 4/14/2020
204 Sassafras Court – $466,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak
Sale date: 4/15/2020
632 Sandhurst Place S.W. – $390,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 4/16/2020
290 Vintage Vale Road – $380,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Aiken N6
Sale date: 4/15/2020
810 Houndslake Drive– $294,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 4/15/2020