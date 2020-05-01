This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 10-16.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

651 Oak Meadow Lane – $595,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Estate Section The Vale

Sale date: 4/15/2020

207 Quiet Oak Court – $487,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Ridge Oak Heights

Sale date: 4/16/2020

192 Boyd Pond Road – $480,000

Beech Island 298421

Neighborhood: Johnson Lake Estate

Sale date: 4/14/2020

204 Sassafras Court – $466,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak

Sale date: 4/15/2020

632 Sandhurst Place S.W. – $390,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 4/16/2020

290 Vintage Vale Road – $380,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Aiken N6

Sale date: 4/15/2020

810 Houndslake Drive– $294,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 4/15/2020