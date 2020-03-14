A number of events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus:
• Beginning Saturday, March 14, Publix stores companywide will close at 8 p.m. until further notice.
• The U.S. Department of Energy is postponing all public tours of Environmental Management sites through the end of April. This includes SRS public tours scheduled for March 26, April 16 and April 23.
DOE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate.
• The Jubilee Club meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
• The Senior Health Fair schedule for Monday, March 16, at Aiken Grand has been cancelled.
• The Tuesday's Music Live concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at St. Paul's Church in Augusta has been canceled.
The church is also closed for worship services and other large public gatherings.
• The Aiken County Public School District announced Friday afternoon it will suspend all athletic competitions immediately. A release from the district states that district administration made the decision in consultation with high school principals and athletic directors. Regular athletic team practice will be permitted, according to the release.
“This decision will continue to be evaluated, along with other precautionary measures related to COVID 19,” according to a news release.
“As always, the safety of our students, coaches, fans and community-at-large is our highest priority and we regret any concerns related to this temporary suspension of competitive athletic events.”
• The 2020 CSRA Heart Walk, which was scheduled to take place Saturday at SRP Park in North Augusta, is now a virtual event and will not take place at the stadium.
“The CSRA Heart Walk has been transitioned to a virtual event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. While the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low according to the CDC, we feel it makes the most sense to eliminate any risk and put the health and safety of our attendees first," the event page online says.
The American Heart Association urges people to don their heart walk gear and join the virtual event online.
• The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley is restricting access to its golf tournament beginning Friday.
The organizers of the Junior Invitational said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets.
The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. A schedule on the team’s website lists April 9 as the team’s first game against the Columbia Fireflies in Columbia. The first home game for the team is currently set for April 16 against the Rome Braves.
A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has also postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will still be accepted in October, according to a news release from Savannah Riverkeeper.
• The Carolina Cup steeplechase races in Camden scheduled for March 28 were scrapped for only the second time in more than 80 years, organizers said Thursday.
• The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women’s only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.
• The 16th annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough has been postponed. The concert was set to take place in Augusta on April 7 with musicians Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and Whiskey Run with DJ Rock.
A press release from Gluestick Media states that any tickets purchased will be honored at the new concert date. That future date has not been announced.
•The city of North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all travel sporting events during the month of March, including visiting tournaments that utilize the Activities Center, according to an online message from Mayor Bob Pettit. "At the current time, recreational sports hosted by the City continue on established schedules," the message says.
•Both the 2020 Mayor’s Masters Reception and the Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Augusta have been canceled, according to an email from the city.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, CDC guidelines, our ability to ensure that our events do not contribute to the potential spread of the coronavirus into the Augusta community and ongoing efforts to provide for the health, welfare, and safety of all citizens. We know that canceling these events is in the best interest of our community at large. The time-honored tradition of the Mayor's Masters Reception and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will resume in 2021,” the release says.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated.