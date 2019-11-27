Crafts to be at farmers market Dec. 14
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
'Nutcracker' performance is Dec. 21
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
Santa to visit train depot Dec. 21
Santa at the Depot will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
Hoofbeats, carols parade is Dec. 21
The 11th annual Hoofbeats and Carols Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in downtown Aiken. Riders, carriages and dog walkers are welcome. To register, bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Registration will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. and a $10 donation is required. For more information, call Linda Murphy at 612-710-5444.