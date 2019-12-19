Interfaith Sing-Along to be held Jan. 4
An Interfaith Sing-Along for the Earth featuring Sam Dack will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
McGrath center to hold open house
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an Open House for the winter/spring session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the McGrath learning center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Register for classes. Meet the instructors and coaches, and see the classroom.
Chess club to meet in Graniteville
A newly formed Chess Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. For more information, call Mike at 803-270-3048.
Health Fair to be held Jan. 11
The Aiken Standard will hold a Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 1920 Whiskey Road. The health fair will feature screenings and information on blood pressure, dental, BMI, diabetes/glucose, drug abuse, flu vaccine, weight, nutrition and vision. For more information, call 803-644-2362 or visit aikenstandard.com.