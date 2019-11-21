Tickets to 2019 Heart Show now on sale
Tickets to the Aiken Women's Heart Board show are now on sale. The 2020 Heart Show, "Knights of the Heart Table," will run Feb. 26 through March 1 at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased by calling Karen Wyont at 803-649-7650, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 26; Janet Wertz at 803-507-1935, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 27; Frankie Lambright at 803-648-8720, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 28; Becky Scoggin at 803-643-1071, 2 p.m. show Feb. 29; Diane Brace at 803-643-9599, 7:30 p.m. show Feb. 29; and Linda Calhoun at 706-691-3488, 3 p.m. March 1 show. For more information, visit aikenwomensheartboard.com.
Bonsai garden opens Nov. 30
The 20th annual Bonsai Open Garden will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, at the home of Caroline and Fred Wieland, 3933 Wood Valley Drive. The public is invited to come enjoy miniature trees and landscapes in fall color. The Wielands studied bonsai under several internationally known masters in Japan and have been practicing the art for 45 years. For more information or directions, call 803-221-2923 or email wielandcf@bellsouth.net.