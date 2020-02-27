Barbecue will help equine rescue
Hooves, Paws and Claws BBQ. 1-7 p.m. Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Drive. Cook-off participants should bring own cooking materials. Admission $10, includes five voting tickets. Call 910-363-4183 email ptstimmel@gmail.com.
Special storytime to be held in March
Storytime with a Sanitation Worker. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Book events will be held in March
Let’s Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction showing of “Fried Green Tomatoes.” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Book discussion led by Dr. Julie Wise. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
Bacon & Brews will be held March 14
Aiken’s Bacon & Brews. 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Newberry St. Festival Center in downtown Aiken. Admission is free.
Choral society will perform March 21
Augusta Choral Society performance of “Be Among that Number.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Saint Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors age 60 and older and $15 students/active military. Visit augustacs.org.
‘Parasite’ will be shown at library
“Parasite,” rate R. 3-5:12 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Film is in Korean with English subtitles. Visit abbe-lib.org.