FOTAS to hold 5K and fun run
FOTAS will hold its inaugural Furry 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, Feb. 1, at Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $25 before Tuesday, Jan. 28, and $30 after for the 5K, and $15 fo the 1-mile Fun Run before Tuesday, Jan. 28, and $20 after. Packet pickup/registration is from 7:30 to 8 p.m. with the 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or visit fotasaiken.org.
Register now for beekeeping course
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be offered by the Aiken Beekeepers beginning Feb. 4. The course will run for six-weeks at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road, and will cover the basics of beekeeping. The cost is $70 per person and children under 17 are free with a paid adult. For more information, call aikenbeekeepers.org.
Black history concert is Feb. 29
The 10th annual Black History Jazz concert will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The event will feature jazz, dancing, door prizes and hors d'oeuvres. Preston and Weston will perform. The Healthy Heart Dancers will be the special guests. For more information, call 803-642-7634. Tickets can be purchased at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E.