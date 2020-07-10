Blakeley Bartee
Blakeley Bartee has joined the Aiken Standard's news team as a general assignment reporter.
Bartee, a native of Columbus, Georgia, attended Georgia Southern University. She graduated in May and earned degrees in multimedia journalism and in writing linguistics.
She worked for The George Anne, her college's student newspaper. She also worked on two magazine publications run by Georgia Southern.
Bartee interned at The Claxton Enterprise during her time in college.
"Initially, I came to college and I wanted to do writing," Bartee said. "I saw the newspaper and I joined it. Immediately I liked it and I decided that's what I was going to do."
Bartee said she likes covering general stories and breaking news.
"I like talking to people," Bartee said. "I like hearing people's stories."
Bartee's hobbies include reading, writing, exercising and playing video games.
Landon Stamper
Landon Stamper is a new reporter on the Aiken Standard's news team.
Stamper grew up in Kernersville, a small town in Forsyth County, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina Columbia Honors College in May with a degree in journalism.
"I've always really liked to write," Stamper said. "It's a passion of mine. It was a way I felt I could express myself, because I've always been more of a shy person, and get creative."
Stamper is covering general assignment stories for the Aiken Standard.
His hobbies include reading, running, playing video games and watching television.
"I like to hang out with friends, though we've had to do that kind of sparingly lately," Stamper said.
During his time in college, Stamper worked as a reporter for the Carolina News and Reporter, an online news blog run by senior multimedia journalism and broadcast journalism students.
As a student in the honors college, Landon was required to complete a senior thesis. He wrote a 45-page research paper on how Twitter has impacted sports journalism.
"It's changed the entire field," Stamper said.