College Volleyball (women's)

  • 8 p.m. — Oregon at Pittsburgh, ESPNU

Golf

  • 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

  • 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN, FSSE
  • 10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN

Soccer (women's)

  • 7 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, ESPNEWS

Tennis

  • 6 a.m. — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 7 a.m. — WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, TENNIS
  • 11 a.m. — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS
  • 10:30 p.m. — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Thursday) — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA

  • 7 p.m. — Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game, ESPN2
  • 9 p.m. — Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game, ESPN2

World Cup Basketball (men's)

  • 7 a.m. — FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal 3, Dongguan, China, ESPNEWS

