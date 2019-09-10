College Volleyball (women's)
- 8 p.m. — Oregon at Pittsburgh, ESPNU
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN, FSSE
- 10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN
Soccer (women's)
- 7 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, ESPNEWS
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 7 a.m. — WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, TENNIS
- 11 a.m. — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS
- 10:30 p.m. — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game, ESPN2
World Cup Basketball (men's)
- 7 a.m. — FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal 3, Dongguan, China, ESPNEWS