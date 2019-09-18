Australian Rules Football

5:30 a.m. (Friday) — Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, FS2

Auto Racing

4:25 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, ESPN2

College Football

  • 8 p.m. — Houston at Tulane, ESPN

College Soccer (women's)

  • 6 p.m. — Michigan at Penn State, BTN
  • 7 p.m. — Auburn at Kentucky, SEC
  • 8 p.m. — Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN

College Volleyball (women's)

  • 9 p.m. — Washington at Wisconsin, FS1

Golf

  • 5 a.m. — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, GOLF
  • 9 a.m. — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, GOLF
  • 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
  • 10 p.m. — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea, GOLF
  • 5 a.m. (Friday) — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 3 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2

MLB

  • 12:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, FSSE
  • 12:30 p.m. — Seattle at Pittsburgh, MLB
  • 4 p.m. — San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB
  • 7 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveleand OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX

NFL

  • 8:20 p.m. — Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL

Rugby

  • 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, NBCSN

Surfing

  • 11 a.m. — WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., FS2
  • 7 p.m. — WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., FS1

Tennis

  • 4 a.m. — WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
  • 11 p.m. — WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Friday) — WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, TENNIS

WNBA

  • 6:30 p.m. — Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2
  • 8:30 p.m. — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2